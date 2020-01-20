Bjorkstrand scores twice, rallies Jackets over Rangers 2-1

Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner (38) congratulates Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) after Bjorkstrand scored a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in New York. Bjorkstrom scored both goals as the Blue Jackets defeated the Rangers 2-1. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK CITY (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 26.5 seconds left to lift Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Rangers 2-1 for their fifth straight win.

Bjorkstrand was playing for the first time after 13 games with an oblique injury. He tied it 6:08 into the third period, then put the winner past goalie Igor Shesterkin for his 14th goal of the season.

Columbus rookie Matiss Kivlenieks made his first NHL start and stopped 31 shots.

The surging Blue Jackets are 15-2-4 since Dec. 9.