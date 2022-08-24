COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Forward Alexandre Texier will not join the Columbus Blue Jackets for the 2022-23 National Hockey League season.

He will not join CBJ “per the advice and recommendation of the NHL/NHLPA Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program,” according to a release from the club.

The rights of the club and player will be consistent with the treatment of a suspended player, so he will not be paid by the club and his salary will not count against the salary cap.

As part of an agreement between the club, NHL, NHLPA and the player, Texier will be permitted to sign a one-year contract to play in Europe for the 2022-23 season.

During the past year, I have experienced some personal issues and challenges and I feel I need to be close to my family at this time. I have love and respect for the city of Columbus, the Blue Jackets, and the fans as everyone has always treated me first-class. I truly appreciate the support, help and empathy I have received from team management, the coaching staff, doctors, trainers and my teammates. This was a hard decision, but it is the best one for me right now. Alexandre Texier statement

Alexandre Texier and I recently had a very long conversation in which he indicated to me that he was not ready to resume his career in the NHL at this time. While we are disappointed Tex will not be joining us for the 2022-23 season as we anticipated, his mental health and well-being remain our top priority and we will continue to support him in any way we can. CBJ Genral Manager Jarmo Kekalainen statement

Texier, 22, was granted a leave of absence by the club last March after being sidelined due to a fractured finger on January 26 vs. Calgary. The native of Saint-Martin-d’Heres, France set single-season career highs in goals and points with 11 goals and nine assists with 59 shots and an “even” plus/minus rating.

Drafted by Columbus in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the 6-1, 186-pound forward has notched 22-27-49 with 44 penalty minutes and 189 shots in 123 career outings since making his NHL debut at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.