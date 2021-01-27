After leading most of third period, Blue Jackets fall to Panthers in shootout

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored the tying goal with three seconds left in regulation Tuesday night and had the winner in a shootout for the Florida Panthers, who beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 at Nationwide Arena.
Hornqvist beat Joonas Korpisalo in the fifth round of the shootout to end it after Columbus’ Mikhail Grigorenko’s shot went into the pads of Sergei Bobrovsky.
Hornqvist had tapped in the tie-breaker from the doorstep late during a 6-on-5 scramble after the Panthers had played from behind for most of the third period.
The Blue Jackets jumped to a 2-0 lead in the game’s first 10 minutes on goals by Kevin Stenlund and Alexandre Texier.
The Panthers tied it on goals by Carter Verhaeghe in the first period and Aleksander Barkov in the second.
Cam Atkinson put the Jackets back ahead 1:20 into the final period with a short-handed goal.
The Jackets hung onto their lead until Hornqvist tied with just three seconds remaining in regulation. The Panthers had pulled their goalie for an extra skater when Hornqvist shot past Korpisalo, who made 28 saves.
The Blue Jackets and Panthers play again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Nationwide Arena.