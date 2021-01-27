After leading most of third period, Blue Jackets fall to Panthers in shootout

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Michael Del Zotto, left, shoves Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — Patric Hornqvist scored the tying goal with three seconds left in regulation Tuesday night and had the winner in a shootout for the Florida Panthers, who beat the Blue Jackets 4-3 at Nationwide Arena.

Hornqvist beat Joonas Korpisalo in the fifth round of the shootout to end it after Columbus’ Mikhail Grigorenko’s shot went into the pads of Sergei Bobrovsky.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Stenlund, left, of Sweden, takes a shot in front of Florida Panthers forward Frank Vatrano during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Stenlund scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair, front, tries to get past Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dean Kukan during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, stops a shot in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Liam Foudy during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier, center, of France, scores between Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, left, of Russia, and defenseman Aaron Ekblad during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle, left, reaches for the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Riley Nash during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forward Alex Wennberg, right, of Sweden, controls the puck in front of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe, left, controls the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cam Atkinson, right, controls the puck in front of Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, top, of Finland, checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kevin Stenlund, of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, right, of Finland, controls the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, left, of Finland, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo, of Finland, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Michael Del Zotto, left, shoves Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Riley Nash, right, reaches for the puck in front of Florida Panthers forward Alex Wennberg, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas, left, of the Czech Republic, collides with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forwards Patric Hornqvist, left, Noel Acciari and Frank Vatrano celebrate Hornqvist’s goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist, left, of Sweden, scores past Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, right, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Mikhail Grigorenko during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Florida Panthers forward Patric Hornqvist, left, of Sweden, scores against Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo during the shootout in an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Hornqvist had tapped in the tie-breaker from the doorstep late during a 6-on-5 scramble after the Panthers had played from behind for most of the third period.

The Blue Jackets jumped to a 2-0 lead in the game’s first 10 minutes on goals by Kevin Stenlund and Alexandre Texier.

Stens goes 5-hole for his first of the year! Koivu also gets his first point as a Blue Jacket 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LX8iRSxr46 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 27, 2021

The Panthers tied it on goals by Carter Verhaeghe in the first period and Aleksander Barkov in the second.

Cam Atkinson put the Jackets back ahead 1:20 into the final period with a short-handed goal.

The Jackets hung onto their lead until Hornqvist tied with just three seconds remaining in regulation. The Panthers had pulled their goalie for an extra skater when Hornqvist shot past Korpisalo, who made 28 saves.

The Blue Jackets and Panthers play again at 7 p.m. Thursday at Nationwide Arena.