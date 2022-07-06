COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets’ 82-game regular season schedule is out for the 2022-23 season that is set to begin on October 12.

The Jackets will open the regular season on Oct. 12 in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes before playing its first home match at Nationwide Arena against the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Included for Columbus this season is a trip to Europe as the Jackets will take on the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 4 and 5.

On New Year’s Eve, the CBJ will host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 p.m. to conclude 2022 and head into 2023.

The season finale will be on April 13 at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins as the Jackets look to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs having missed out the last two seasons.

FULL SCHEDULE: