PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCMH) – Those watching the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night might have thought they were watching a rerun.

Sidney Crosby scored twice in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to yet another victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the 12 consecutive win at home for Pittsburgh over Columbus.

Johnny Gaudreau scored the game’s opening goal one minute into the opening period. It was his ninth goal of the season for Columbus (8-14-2), which has lost five of its last six games.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau (13) gets off a pass with Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

But Brian Rust tied the game early in the second period and Crosby gave Pittsburgh (14-8-4) the lead just 47 seconds later. He gave the Penguins, 8-1-1 in their last 10 games, a two-goal lead with a power-play goal halfway through the period.

CBJ goalie Elvis Merzlikins was activated from the injured list Dec. 1 and stopped 30 shots, including all nine faced in the first period. It was his first start since Nov. 15 and he played in just two games during November due to a lower body injury. He how has a 2-6 record, 4.68 goals-against-average and a .866 save percentage in 10 games played this season.

The Jackets host Buffalo tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Sabres have lost 11 of 15 but are coming off of a win over San Jose on Sunday.