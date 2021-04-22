Blue Jackets winless streak extends to eight after 3-1 loss to Lightning

TAMPA BAY, Florida (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets winless streak extended to eight games after CBJ fell 3-1 to Tampa Bay on Thursday.
This was the first time Columbus played against David Savard who was traded to the Lightning for a first and third round pick two weeks ago.
Seth Jones scored the first goal of the game on a power play in the first period but Tampa Bay scored the next three goals including an empty net goal with 24 second left in the game. Blake Coleman scored two goals for Tampa Bay.
“I’m tired. I’m tired of losing the game. I know we’re trying but this is getting embarrassing,” CBJ goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins said. “It’s bothering me. I can’t sleep.”
CBJ return to action Sunday to face the Lightning at 7:00 p.m.