Blue Jackets winless streak extends to eight after 3-1 loss to Lightning

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins gives up a goal to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA BAY, Florida (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets winless streak extended to eight games after CBJ fell 3-1 to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

This was the first time Columbus played against David Savard who was traded to the Lightning for a first and third round pick two weeks ago.

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, defends against Columbus Blue Jackets’ Stefan Matteau during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins gives up a goal to the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Curtis McElhinney (35) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets’ Eric Robinson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones (3) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Oliver Bjorkstrand (28), Patrik Laine (29) and Jack Roslovic during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning’s Barclay Goodrow (19) as Dean Kukan (46) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ryan McDonagh, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Dunne engage during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Seth Jones scored the first goal of the game on a power play in the first period but Tampa Bay scored the next three goals including an empty net goal with 24 second left in the game. Blake Coleman scored two goals for Tampa Bay.

“I’m tired. I’m tired of losing the game. I know we’re trying but this is getting embarrassing,” CBJ goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins said. “It’s bothering me. I can’t sleep.”

CBJ return to action Sunday to face the Lightning at 7:00 p.m.