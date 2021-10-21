COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets unveiled their new locker room inside Nationwide Arena, which includes the installation of a four-screen video panel hung in the middle of the room.

new locker room, who dis 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ioCayOw8KO — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 21, 2021

Other renovations include color-changing accent lighting in the locker stalls, the brick features and wood paneling have been painted white and the shower and recovery area just outside the locker room were completely overhauled. The area now has two new plunge pools that were added for rehab and maintenance purposes.

Renovations were also made to the team sauna, the restroom area, and a brand-new grooming area with storage for each individual player.

CBJ began the 2021-22 season last week and are currently 2-1-0.