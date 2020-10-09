Blue Jackets trade Ryan Murray to New Jersey for 5th round pick in 2021 Draft

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele, right, chases Columbus Blue Jackets’ Ryan Murray behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have traded defenseman Ryan Murray to the New Jersey Devils for the club’s fifth round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced Thursday.

Murray, 27, was selected by Columbus with the second overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 347 career games with the Blue Jackets, he registered 15 goals and 95 assists for 110 points with 104 penalty minutes and a cumulative plus/minus rating of +13 over seven seasons from 2013-20.

“Ryan is a very good player and quality person and we thank him for everything he has done as a member of our organization and wish him well in the future,” said Kekalainen.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Murray collected 2-7-9 and four PIM in 27 games during the 2019-20 regular season before adding 1-0-1 and two PIM in nine playoff contests. His best season with the Blue Jackets was 2018-19 when had tallied a career-high 1-28-29, 10 PIM and was +20 in 56 games.