Blue Jackets trade Riley Nash to Toronto for conditional 7th round pick

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced they have traded center Riley Nash to Toronto for a conditional seventh round pick.

The pick will become a sixth-round pick if Nash plays in 25% of Toronto’s playoff games this season.

Nash, 31, signed a three-year contract with Columbus as a free agent on July 1, 2018. In his three seasons as a Blue Jacket, he registered 10 goals, 23 assists for 33 points and played in 179 games. Last week, Nash suffered a knee sprained that will force him to miss 4-6 weeks.

Prior to his time in Columbus, Nash spent five seasons in Carolina and two in Boston.

“Riley Nash is a terrific person and hard-working player that has been a solid contributor to our club over the past three seasons,” CBJ general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a press release. “We appreciate everything he has done as a Blue Jacket and wish him the best in the future.”

With the NHL trade deadline approaching Monday, the Blue Jackets are looking to move a few players as it looks like they will miss the playoffs for the first time in five years.

The Athletic has reported CBJ captain Nick Foligno is open to a trade and that Kekalainen would not move Foligno without his approval.

David Savard is also considered a player the Jackets may trade after he was deemed a healthy scratch in CBJ’s 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets return to action Saturday to face the Blackhawks on the road at 7:00.