Blue Jackets trade Josh Anderson to Canadiens, acquire Max Domi and 3rd round pick

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson plays against the New York Rangers during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets traded Josh Anderson and acquired Max Domi and a third round pick in the 2020 draft, according to the Blue Jackets.

The 26-year-old Anderson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2012 draft as the 95th overall pick. Domi, 25, was drafted 12th overall by the Coyotes in 2013.

Anderson play right wing while Domi plays center. The 202 draft begins Tuesday, October 6.

Domi has registered 81 goals and 170 assists for 251 points with 300 penalty minutes and a +4 plus/minus rating in 375 career NHL games with Montreal and the Arizona Coyotes.

Last season, he notched 17-27-44 and 35 PIM in 71 outings with the Canadiens, ranking third on the club in goals and points. He added three game-winning goals and tallied 1-10-11 on the power play.

“Strengthening our center ice position has been a priority for our club and we are extremely excited to add a player of Max Domi’s talent and character to the Columbus Blue Jackets,” said CBJ General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen. “He is a skilled playmaker that also brings grit and competitiveness, and we think he will be a great addition to our team.”