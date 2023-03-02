COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets continue to be active before Friday’s NHL trade deadline after moving newly acquired goaltender Jonathan Quick to Las Vegas for goalie Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh round pick.

CBJ received Quick early Wednesday morning in a deal that sent goalie Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov to Los Angeles. Columbus also received a conditional 2023 first round pick and 2024 third round pick.

Earlier Thursday, Columbus traded right winger Jakub Voracek and a sixth round pick for Arizona goaltender Jon Gillies who will backup Elvis Merzlikins.