COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets traded veteran right winger Jakub Voracek and a 6th round pick for Arizona Coyotes goaltender Jon Gillies on Thursday.

This is the second time this week the Blue Jackets have traded for a goalie before the deadline. CBJ acquired legendary Kings backstop Jonathan Quick in a deal that sent Joonas Korpisalo and Vladislav Gavrikov to Los Angeles. Columbus also received a conditional first round pick and a third round pick.

Columbus’ acquisition of Quick is not expected to last long, especially after acquiring Gillies to be Elvis Merzlikins’ backup. The trade deadline is Friday, so Columbus will continue to hear offers that involve Quick.

This is a developing story.