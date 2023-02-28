COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets traded left winger Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

“Gustav Nyquist is a first-class person, who brought great professionalism, leadership and commitment to our organization both on and off the ice over the last five years,” CBJ General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. “We wish he and his wife, Danielle, and their family all the best in the future.”

Nyquist, 33, signed as a free agent with Columbus on July 1, 2019. He has scored 174 goals and contributed 249 assists with 41 power play goals, seven shorthanded goals, 25 game-winning goals and 1,526 shots in 700 career games with the Blue Jackets, San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings since making his NHL debut in 2011-12.

The Halmstad, Sweden native was originally drafted by Detroit in the fourth round of the 2008 NHL Draft.