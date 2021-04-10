Blue Jackets trade David Savard to Tampa Bay for 1st and 3rd round pick

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets traded defenseman David Savard to Tampa Bay for a 2021 first round pick and 2022 third round pick the team announced Saturday. The trade also involves the Detroit Red Wings.

As part of the deal, Columbus will retain 50% of Savard’s contract, which expires at the end of this season. Detroit retains 25% of his contract and also traded Brian Lashoff to Tampa Bay. The Red Wings acquired a 4th round pick from the Lightning.

The 30-year-old Savard was drafted in the fourth round by Columbus in 2009 and has spent all 10 of his NHL seasons with the Blue Jackets. Savard has played more games with the club than any other defenseman in franchise history and ranks fourth on the club’s all-time games played list.

Savard has 41 goals and 125 assists during his time with CBJ and a +/- differential of +24.

“David Savard is a consummate professional and his contributions to our organization over the past 10 years have been significant,” CBJ general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. “He has been an incredibly selfless player on the ice, a great teammate in the dressing room and a great representative of the Blue Jackets off the ice. We wish he, Valerie, and their family all the best moving forward.”

With the NHL trade deadline approaching Monday, the Blue Jackets are looking to move a few players as it looks like they will miss the playoffs for the first time in five years.

The Athletic has reported CBJ captain Nick Foligno is open to a trade and that Kekalainen would not move Foligno without his approval.

Savard’s trade comes one day after CBJ traded Riley Nash to Toronto for a conditional seventh round pick.

the Blue Jackets placed Zach Werenski on the injured reserve for the rest of the season with a sports hernia.

Boone Jenner will also miss the remainder of the season with a broken finger.