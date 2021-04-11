Blue Jackets trade captain Nick Foligno to Toronto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Sunday they have traded captain Nick Foligno to Toronto for a first round pick and a fourth round pick.
The news was first reported by The Sports Network.
Columbus also traded fan-favorite David Savard on Saturday for a first and third round pick. Meanwhile, Riley Nash was traded to Toronto on Friday for a conditional seventh round pick.
The trade also involves San Jose and as part of the deal, Columbus will maintain 50% of Foligno’s salary. The Blue Jackets now have three first round picks for the 2021 NHL Draft.
Many well-known and well-liked players have come and gone through the Columbus Blue Jackets organization during the past 20 years. But no player may be more beloved in Columbus than Foligno who has been with the Blue Jackets since 2012.
Foligno was drafted by Ottawa in the first round in 2006 and spent five seasons with the Senators before being traded to the CBJ on July 1, 2012 for defenseman Marc Methot.
Foligno helped Columbus make its second-ever playoff appearance during the 2013-14 season and as team captain, the Blue Jackets made the playoffs each of the past four seasons highlighted by the team’s first playoff series win over Tampa Bay in 2019.
Foligno’s best season in Columbus came in his third year with the team when he scored a career-high 31 goals, which is still the most he’s scored in a single season.
During his 14-year career, Foligno has amassed 203 goals and 279 assists.
The Athletic reported Wednesday that Foligno was open to be traded and that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen would not move Foligno without his approval.
“Nick Foligno has been everything you’d want in a captain, in a representative of your team and ambassador for your community. His contributions to the Blue Jackets franchise and the impact he and his family have had off the ice is immeasurable,” Kekalainen said in a press release. “We are grateful for everything he, Janelle, and their family have done for and with us over the past nine years. Given where we are right now, this move made sense for us as an organization and for Nick.”