Blue Jackets trade captain Nick Foligno to Toronto

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Sunday they have traded captain Nick Foligno to Toronto for a first round pick and a fourth round pick.

The news was first reported by The Sports Network.

Columbus also traded fan-favorite David Savard on Saturday for a first and third round pick. Meanwhile, Riley Nash was traded to Toronto on Friday for a conditional seventh round pick.

The trade also involves San Jose and as part of the deal, Columbus will maintain 50% of Foligno’s salary. The Blue Jackets now have three first round picks for the 2021 NHL Draft.

Many well-known and well-liked players have come and gone through the Columbus Blue Jackets organization during the past 20 years. But no player may be more beloved in Columbus than Foligno who has been with the Blue Jackets since 2012.

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 19: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals on April 19, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 30: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets congratulates Sergei Bobrovsky #72 after defeating the Boston Bruins 2-1 in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 30, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 24: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Ottawa Senators on February 24, 2020 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 14: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up before Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 14, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 12: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets fights with Jujhar Khaira #16 of the Edmonton Oilers during the game on December 12, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Edmonton defeated Columbus 7-2. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 16: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates after Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 16, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated Tampa Bay 7-3 to win the series 4-0. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – MARCH 2: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates a goal by Jack Roslovic #96 against Jonathan Bernier #45 of the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Nationwide Arena on March 2, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 28: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 28, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 28: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Jake Gardiner #51 of the Toronto Maple Leafs chase after a loose puck during the second period on December 28, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Foligno was drafted by Ottawa in the first round in 2006 and spent five seasons with the Senators before being traded to the CBJ on July 1, 2012 for defenseman Marc Methot.

Foligno helped Columbus make its second-ever playoff appearance during the 2013-14 season and as team captain, the Blue Jackets made the playoffs each of the past four seasons highlighted by the team’s first playoff series win over Tampa Bay in 2019.

Foligno’s best season in Columbus came in his third year with the team when he scored a career-high 31 goals, which is still the most he’s scored in a single season.

During his 14-year career, Foligno has amassed 203 goals and 279 assists.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Foligno was open to be traded and that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen would not move Foligno without his approval.

“Nick Foligno has been everything you’d want in a captain, in a representative of your team and ambassador for your community. His contributions to the Blue Jackets franchise and the impact he and his family have had off the ice is immeasurable,” Kekalainen said in a press release. “We are grateful for everything he, Janelle, and their family have done for and with us over the past nine years. Given where we are right now, this move made sense for us as an organization and for Nick.”