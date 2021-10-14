COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets began their 2021-22 season with a bang, or more aptly a blast, as the cannon fired eight times in Columbus’ record-breaking 8-2 beat down of Arizona on Thursday in Brad Larsen’s CBJ head coaching debut.

Eight goals in a season opener is a franchise record for the Blue Jackets and most since November 2016.

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins turned in a solid first-game performance while wearing the No. 80 jersey of Matiss Kivlenieks who was memorialized prior to puck drop.

“It was my most important game,” Merzlikins said. “I didn’t want to embarrass the number for the first and last game I wear that number. I am happy and proud of myself that I could handle it and obviously the team helped me.”

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by teammates after scoring a power-play goal during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: The number 80 is shown painted on the ice in memory of goalie Matiss Kivlenieks of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who was killed in a fireworks accident over the summer, as Elvis Merzlikins #90, wearing Kivlenieks’s #80, warms up for the Blue Jackets prior to a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets deflects the puck past goalie Carter Hutton #40 of the Arizona Coyotes for a power-play goal in the first period at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets reacts after teammate Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 scored a power-play goal in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: Elvis Merzlikins #80 of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes a save with help form Patrik Laine #29 on a shot by Nick Schmaltz #8 of the Arizona Coyotes in the first period at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Merzlikins was wearing #80 in honor of Matiss Kivlenieks who passed away last summer. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: Andrew Peeke #2 of the Columbus Blue Jackets attempts to knock the puck away from Dmitrij Jaskin #93 of the Arizona Coyotes during the first period at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: Alexandre Texier #42 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates back to the bench after scoring a goal in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets wears the #80 jersey honoring goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, who was killed in a fireworks accident over the summer, before a game against the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 14: Fans line up outside of Nationwide Arena prior to the start of the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Seven different players scored in the win, including new team captain Boone Jenner as well as newly minted alternate captain Oliver Bjorkstrand who netted two goals and added two assists. Max Domi, who underwent shoulder surgery in June and wasn’t expected back until November, contributed three points against his former team to kick off his second year in Columbus.

Alexandre Texier got the scoring started 40 seconds into the game, the second-fastest goal in CBJ history.

Bjorkstrand scored on a power play, something Columbus struggled with throughout last season, to give CBJ a 2-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first period.

.@OBjorkstrand gets his first goal with the "A" on his chest 😤 pic.twitter.com/pb21YD7b1m — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 14, 2021

Jenner was at the receiving end of a masterful coast to coast skate by Max Domi who wrapped a shot around the net, which deflected of the goalie and onto the stick of Jenner who buried it for a 3-0 lead early in the second period.

LEADER OF MEN BOONE JENNER pic.twitter.com/24nQHULb3C — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2021

Bjorkstrand’s second goal came on a deflection off a Coyotes defender followed three minutes later by Jake Bean’s first goal as a Blue Jacket after signing a three-year deal with CBJ in the offseason. Zach Werenski, Domi and Gustav Nyquist scored the last three goals, giving CBJ a statement win to begin the season.