Blue Jackets suffer first shutout loss of the season, fall 2-0 to Blackhawks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets suffered their first shutout loss of the season after a 2-0 loss to Chicago on Thursday night.
After a wild 6-5 shootout loss Tuesday, neither team scored in the first two periods. Patrick Kane scored first nearly 49 minutes into the game after a lost puck by Vladislav Gavrikov and a misread shift change by Eric Robinson that left Kane enough space to shoot past Joonas Korpisalo.
The Blackhawks added an empty net goal with one minute left.
Korpisalo made 22 saves in the loss.
Robinson was robbed of a goal on a phenomenal save by Chicago’s Malcolm Subban who made 26 saves.
The Blue Jackets return to action Saturday when they face Nashville on the road at 3:00.