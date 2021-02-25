Blue Jackets suffer first shutout loss of the season, fall 2-0 to Blackhawks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets suffered their first shutout loss of the season after a 2-0 loss to Chicago on Thursday night.

After a wild 6-5 shootout loss Tuesday, neither team scored in the first two periods. Patrick Kane scored first nearly 49 minutes into the game after a lost puck by Vladislav Gavrikov and a misread shift change by Eric Robinson that left Kane enough space to shoot past Joonas Korpisalo.

The Blackhawks added an empty net goal with one minute left.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Nikita Zadorov, right, tries to clear the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets’ Cam Atkinson defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Alexandre Texier, right, looks to pass the puck as Chicago Blackhawks’ Duncan Keith defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Blackhawks’ Nikita Zadorov, right, checks Columbus Blue Jackets’ Kevin Stenlund during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Blackhawks’ David Kampf, right, tries to clear the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets’ Nick Foligno defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Chicago Blackhawks’ Carl Soderberg, right, carries the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets’ Seth Jones defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Korpisalo made 22 saves in the loss.

Robinson was robbed of a goal on a phenomenal save by Chicago’s Malcolm Subban who made 26 saves.

The Blue Jackets return to action Saturday when they face Nashville on the road at 3:00.