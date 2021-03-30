Blue Jackets snap four-game winless streak, beat Lightning 3-1

TAMPA BAY, Florida (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a four-game winless streak by beating Tampa Bay 3-1 on Tuesday behind a stellar 37-save performance by Elvis Merzlikins.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ross Colton (79) and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58) collide chasing the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)





Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) looks for a rebound as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a pad save on a shot during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Kevin Stenlund (11) knocks down Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) after a pass during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Oliver Bjorkstrand got the scoring started 11 minutes into the second period for his 13th goal of the season.

Lucky No. 1️⃣3️⃣ for the Maestro



David Savard padded CBJ’s lead on a goal with 32 seconds left in the second period. Savard’s name has been floated in trade talks as the deadline looms. Tampa Bay scored four minutes into the third period but the defense and Merzlikins held strong the rest of the way with Cam Atkinson adding an empty net goal.

THE BEARD IS BACK ON THE SCORESHEET pic.twitter.com/VMHkOVnKNi — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 31, 2021

CBJ returns to action Thursday for another game against Tampa Bay at 7:00.