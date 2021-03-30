Blue Jackets snap four-game winless streak, beat Lightning 3-1

TAMPA BAY, Florida (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a four-game winless streak by beating Tampa Bay 3-1 on Tuesday behind a stellar 37-save performance by Elvis Merzlikins.
Oliver Bjorkstrand got the scoring started 11 minutes into the second period for his 13th goal of the season.
David Savard padded CBJ’s lead on a goal with 32 seconds left in the second period. Savard’s name has been floated in trade talks as the deadline looms. Tampa Bay scored four minutes into the third period but the defense and Merzlikins held strong the rest of the way with Cam Atkinson adding an empty net goal.
CBJ returns to action Thursday for another game against Tampa Bay at 7:00.