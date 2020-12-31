Blue Jackets sign Pierre-Luc Dubois to 2-year, $10 million contract extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets signed Pierre-Luc Dubois to a two-year, $10 million contract extension Thursday. The 22-year-old Dubois was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Dubois posted two 20-goal, 30-assist campaigns in his first three season with the Jackets.

Dubois will earn $3.5 million during the 2020-21 season and $6.5 million in the second year of the deal.

The center has registered 65 goals and 93 assists in 234 career games and has not missed a game during his first three seasons.

He is the fastest Blue Jackets player to record 100 career points to begin his NHL career, accomplishing the feat in 143 games (Nikolai Zherdev, 156 GP).