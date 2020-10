NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 03: Max Domi #13 of the Montreal Canadiens flips the puck into his own glove during a break in the play against the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on March 03, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed newly acquired center Max Domi to a two-year, $10.6 million contract.

NEWS: #CBJ have signed newly acquired C @maxdomi to a two-year, $10.6M contract through the 2021-22 season. Domi will earn $4.6M in 2020-21 and $6.0M in 2021-22. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) October 7, 2020

CBJ acquired Domi on Tuesday through a trade that sent Josh Anderson to the Montreal Canadiens.

Columbus also received a third-round draft pick, which it used to draft defenseman Samuel Knazko.

Knazko, a native of Trencin, Slovakia, collected 2-3-5 in nine games with TPS Jr in 2020-21. The 6-1, 191-pound blueliner had 7-21-28 in 48 outings with the club in 2019-20.