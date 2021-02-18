Blue Jackets shutout Predators 3-0, Merzlikins records 32 saves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets responded to their worst defensive performance of the season on Monday by shutting out Nashville 3-0 Thursday night at Nationwide Arena.

Elvis Merzlikins recorded 32 saves while Cam Atkinson, Max Domi and Eric Robinson scored for CBJ. Merzlikins had five shutouts last season and got his first shutout on Thursday.

Nashville Predators’ Mark Borowiecki, right, knocks Columbus Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Nashville Predators’ Juuse Saros, front right, makkes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets’ Jack Roslovic as Dante Fabbro looks for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Nashville Predators’ Colton Sissons, front, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Scott Harrington chase a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Atkinson got the scoring started with 17 seconds left in the first period on a lucky bounce that deflected off a diving Matt Benning who was attempting to block the shot. The puck ricocheted off Benning and flew over the head off goaltender Juuse Saros and skipped into the net giving Atkinson his fifth-straight game with a goal, the second time he’s done that in his career.

Rick Nash is the only other Blue Jacket in franchise history with a goal streak of five-plus games.

Max Domi, who has been struggling offensively this year and addressed it in a pregame press conference, scored the lone goal of the second period. Domi hammered a one timer off the boards on a pass from Seth Jones to give CBJ a 2-0 lead.

Eric Robinson chipped in an empty net goal to seal the win. The Blue Jackets return to action Saturday to close out their home series against Nashville when they face the Predators at 7:00.