Blue Jackets sell all available tickets, will explore options to allow more fans

Sports

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 16: A general view of the ice inside of Nationwide Arena prior to the start of the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 21, 2021 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday all available tickets during season-ticket holder presales over the past two days have been sold.

There will not be a public on-sale on Friday.

Earlier this week, CBJ outlined on-sale procedures for tickets to games beginning March 2 after receiving approval to allow 1,953 fans, or 10% of Nationwide Arena capacity, to attend games this season.

With regards to the possible increase to 25% of arena capacity for upcoming home games outlined by Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, the club issued the following statement:

This is great news as it continues to be an indicator that our community and state are heading in the right direction with regards to the pandemic and will allow us to welcome even more fans back to Nationwide Arena. 

It will not impact attendance for our game on Tuesday vs. Detroit, but we expect to receive more details soon and will have updated ticketing information to share with everyone early next week.”   

Blue Jackets’ statement

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss