Blue Jackets sell all available tickets, will explore options to allow more fans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday all available tickets during season-ticket holder presales over the past two days have been sold.
There will not be a public on-sale on Friday.
Earlier this week, CBJ outlined on-sale procedures for tickets to games beginning March 2 after receiving approval to allow 1,953 fans, or 10% of Nationwide Arena capacity, to attend games this season.
With regards to the possible increase to 25% of arena capacity for upcoming home games outlined by Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, the club issued the following statement:
This is great news as it continues to be an indicator that our community and state are heading in the right direction with regards to the pandemic and will allow us to welcome even more fans back to Nationwide Arena.
It will not impact attendance for our game on Tuesday vs. Detroit, but we expect to receive more details soon and will have updated ticketing information to share with everyone early next week.”Blue Jackets’ statement