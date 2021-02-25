Blue Jackets sell all available tickets, will explore options to allow more fans

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 16: A general view of the ice inside of Nationwide Arena prior to the start of the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning on January 21, 2021 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Thursday all available tickets during season-ticket holder presales over the past two days have been sold.

There will not be a public on-sale on Friday.

Earlier this week, CBJ outlined on-sale procedures for tickets to games beginning March 2 after receiving approval to allow 1,953 fans, or 10% of Nationwide Arena capacity, to attend games this season.

With regards to the possible increase to 25% of arena capacity for upcoming home games outlined by Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday, the club issued the following statement: