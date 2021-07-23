Blue Jackets select Michigan’s Kent Johnson with 5th overall pick in NHL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets selected Kent Johnson from the University of Michigan with the 5th overall pick in the NHL Draft on Friday.

With the 5th pick in the #NHLDraft, we select Kent Johnson from @umichhockey!



Welcome to the 5th Line, Kent!@mhl | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/j1rppA7Tu2 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 24, 2021

CBJ’s draft pick was the second biggest news of the day for the team after trading defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks along with the 32nd overall pick and a sixth round pick in 2022.

In return, CBJ receive Chicago defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th overall pick in 2021, a second round pick this year and a 2022 first-round pick.

Columbus also owns the 12th and 25th overall picks in the first round as the team holds a watch party at Nationwide Arena.