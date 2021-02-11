Blue Jackets score season-high 6 goals in wild 6-5 win over Chicago

CHICAGO, Illinois (WCMH) — A wild, high-scoring affair ended in a win for the Blue Jackets who scored four third period goals to outlast the Blackhawks 6-5 on Thursday night.

Jack Roslovic continued his red-hot streak on offense contributing two goals to extend his point streak to six games.

Columbus scored two goals one minute and 20 seconds apart late in the third period to power past Chicago and claim CBJ’s seventh win of the season.

Cam Atkinson contributed four points on three third-period assists and a short-handed goal — the first of 11 goals in the game.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 11: Jack Roslovic #96 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at the United Center on February 11, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chicago and Columbus combined for six goals in the final 20 minutes, but it was Kevin Stenlund’s goal with one minute and 14 seconds left that proved to be the game winner.

Atkinson started the scoring bonanza in the first period with the short-handed goal to give him 15 in his career, the most in Blue Jackets’ history.

CBJ carried the 1-0 lead into the second period, but gave it away 39 seconds into the period on a goal from Chicago’s Ian Mitchell. Nicolas Beaudin scored 56 seconds later to give the Blackhawks a 2-1 lead. Pius Suter netted Chicago’s third goal of the period putting the Jackets in a 3-1 hole.

But Jack Roslovic brought Columbus within one with two minutes left in the period on a CBJ power play to give him his third goal of the season.

It looked like CBJ had the momentum going into the third period, but once again Chicago struck fast with Patrick Kane scoring 31 second into the period to put the Blackhawks up 4-2. And then Columbus went on a tear.

Boone Jenner scored on a power play to pull the Jackets within one again followed by Roslovic’s second goal of the night to tie the game 4-4. Both goals were assisted by Atkinson.

Columbus’ goal frenzy was interrupted by Alex DeBrincat who scored on the rush off the assist by Kane to re-take the lead with under seven minutes to play.

But just like the entire game, the Blue Jackets had an answer and this one came from the unlikely stick of Michael Del Zotto who netted his first goal of the season to once again tie the game 5-5 with less than three minutes left in regulation.

Overtime wouldn’t be needed either because two perfect passes by Del Zotto and Oliver Bjorkstand left Kevin Stenlund ahead of three Chicago defenders and the veteran buried the puck in what proved to be the game winner.

Here’s another angle of the game-winning goal:

The Blue Jackets will stay in Chicago and face the Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 EST.