Blue Jackets release 2021-22 schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets released their regular season schedule for the 2021-22 season Thursday.

CBJ begin their season at home October 14 when the Jackets face the Arizona Coyotes.

The team will open the season with five of its first six games at home with the lone road contest coming at Detroit against the Red Wings on Tuesday, October 19.

Columbus only played seven teams in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division after the NHL elected to have every single team stay in divisional play due to the pandemic. But this season will look much different as the Blue Jackets will play every team in the NHL at least once at home and once on the road.

The Blue Jackets only have three games in February due to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

Below is a full look at the Blue Jackets schedule:

The new season will feature the debut of the Seattle Kraken who secured 30 players, one from each team, in an expansion draft on Wednesday. From Columbus, Seattle picked defenseman Gavin Bayreuther who only played nine games for CBJ last season and 14 games in the AHL.

The NHL Draft begins Friday, July 23 and the Blue Jackets hold three picks in the first round, highlighted by the fifth pick overall. CBJ also owns the 25th and 32nd pick. CBJ will host a watch party at Nationwide Arena with admission free to the public.