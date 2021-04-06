Blue Jackets place Riley Nash on injured reserve, will miss 4-6 weeks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Riley Nash on injured reserve retroactive to April 4 and recalled forwards Zac Dalpe and Liam Foudy from the team’s taxi squad, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced Tuesday.

Nash, 31, suffered a sprained knee in Sunday’s game at Florida and is expected to miss four to six weeks. He has two goals and five assists with four penalty minutes in 37 games with Columbus this season. The 6-2, 188-pound forward was selected by Edmonton in the first round, 21st overall, in the 2007 NHL Draft.

Foudy, 21, has collected 0-3-3 with six penalty minutes in 16 games with the Blue Jackets this season and added 1-3-4 and a +2 plus/minus rating in four games with the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

Dalpe, 31, made his Blue Jackets season debut on March 30 at Tampa Bay and has skated in three games.

CBJ will host Tampa Bay on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.