COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed right winger Emil Bemstrom on injured reserve after suffering a left oblique strain Tuesday. Bemstrom is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

The Blue Jackets open their 2021-22 season Thursday at home against Arizona.

Bemstrom, 22, has registered 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points with eight penalty minutes, six power play goals and 125 shots on goal in 76 career games.

The Nykoping, Sweden native made his NHL debut with CBJ in the 2019-20 season. During that season, he led club rookies in goals (10), points (20), and power play goals (five), while playing in 56 contests.

The 6-0, 193-pound forward was selected by Columbus in the 4th round in the 2017 NHL Draft.