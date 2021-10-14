COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — During their season opener, the Columbus Blue Jackets paid tribute to goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks who tragically died in a fireworks accident on July 4. He was 24 years old.

The Blue Jackets raised a banner in the rafters with Kivlenieks’ name and number, which will hang above Nationwide Arena for the rest of the season. His teammate and best friend, starting goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, wore his No. 80 jersey and gave his newborn son the second name of Matiss in August.

His No. 80 is also engraved in the ice behind both nets and will remain there the rest of the season.

Forever in our hearts. Always ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/iSkGXcAfJR — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 15, 2021