Blue Jackets outlast Dallas 4-3, Roslovic and Laine score first CBJ goals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Dallas Stars 4-3 Thursday night in a game that featured the first goals by CBJ newcomers Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine.
Oliver Bjorkstrand started the scoring early two minutes and 23 seconds into the game by circling around the net and firing in a shot from what looked like an impossible angle.
Columbus’ own Jack Roslovic became just the fifth Ohio-born player to score a goal for the Blue Jackets when he snipped in a shot to the upper right corner in the first period to give CBJ a 2-0 lead.
Roslovic had this to say about his first goal for the Blue Jackets:
His first CBJ goal was followed by the first one for Patrik Laine who was also part of the trade that sent he and Roslovic to Columbus in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.
Laine won a loose puck and fired a spinning back-hand goal to give Columbus a 3-1 lead.
Cam Atkinson netted what would prove to be the game-winning goal three minutes and 42 seconds into the 3rd period, which was also Atkinson’s 200th goal for the Blue Jackets.
CB returns to action Sunday when the Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes at 3:00 p.m.