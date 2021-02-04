Blue Jackets outlast Dallas 4-3, Roslovic and Laine score first CBJ goals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Dallas Stars 4-3 Thursday night in a game that featured the first goals by CBJ newcomers Jack Roslovic and Patrik Laine.

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Cam Atkinson, left, shoots as Dallas Stars’ Jamie Oleksiak defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Jack Roslovic, right, celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Dallas Stars’ Denis Gurianov, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Dean Kukan chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Dallas Stars’ Joel L’Esperance, left, clears the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Oliver Bjorkstrand started the scoring early two minutes and 23 seconds into the game by circling around the net and firing in a shot from what looked like an impossible angle.

No angle is too sharp for @OBjorkstrand! pic.twitter.com/VPsECLKsUp — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 5, 2021

Columbus’ own Jack Roslovic became just the fifth Ohio-born player to score a goal for the Blue Jackets when he snipped in a shot to the upper right corner in the first period to give CBJ a 2-0 lead.

.@JRoslovic96 SNIPES it for his first in the Union Blue 😍 pic.twitter.com/rNPpgd61tt — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 5, 2021

Roslovic had this to say about his first goal for the Blue Jackets:

His first CBJ goal was followed by the first one for Patrik Laine who was also part of the trade that sent he and Roslovic to Columbus in exchange for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Laine won a loose puck and fired a spinning back-hand goal to give Columbus a 3-1 lead.

Cam Atkinson netted what would prove to be the game-winning goal three minutes and 42 seconds into the 3rd period, which was also Atkinson’s 200th goal for the Blue Jackets.

CB returns to action Sunday when the Blue Jackets host the Carolina Hurricanes at 3:00 p.m.