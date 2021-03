NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets scored one goal or less for a third game in a row as CBJ fell 3-1 to Nashville on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jackets have now lost five games in a row.

Nick Cousins, Eeli Tolvanen and Erik Haula scored for the Predators and Juuse Saros made 28 saves. Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who have won four of five.

Kevin Stenlund scored the lone CBJ goal while Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves.