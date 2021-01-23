Blue Jackets introduce Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic acquired in Dubois trade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets held an introductory press conference Saturday for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic who were acquired from Winnipeg in a trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois and a third round pick to the Jets.

Laine was taken one spot ahead of Dubois as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft while Roslovic was selected 25th overall in 2015 becoming the first Columbus-born player to be drafted in the first round.

CBJ also agreed to terms with Roslovic, a restricted free agent, on a two-year, $3.8 million contract through the 2021-22 season.

Laine, 22, has registered 140 goals and 110 assists for 250 points, including 52-33-85 on the power play, and 118 penalty minutes in 306 career NHL games.

Roslovic, 23, has registered 26-41-67 and 18 penalty minutes with a +6 plus/minus rating in 180 career NHL games.

Roslovic played for the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets U14 team in 2011-12 and the U16 and U18 teams in 2012-13 before spending two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program from 2013-15. He played one season at Miami University in 2015-16.