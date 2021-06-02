Blue Jackets hold 5th pick in NHL Draft following lottery

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Oliver Bjorkstrand celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets hold the fifth pick in the 2021 NHL draft following a lottery on Wednesday to determine the draft order.

Columbus came in with the fifth-best odds for the number one pick and wound up with the fifth pick. The Buffalo Sabers will pick first overall while newly formed Seattle will pick second.

Columbus finished the 2021 season with its first losing record in five seasons and parted ways with head coach John Tortorella who left as the team’s all time winningest coach.

Last week, the Blue Jackets brought back John Davidson as the team’s president of hockey operations. Davidson served in that role from 2012-19 before leaving for the same position with the New York Rangers.

The team also announced they signed General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen to a contract extension through the 2024-25 NHL season.