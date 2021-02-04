Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins placed on Injured Reserve

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 19: Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Montreal Canadiens on November 19, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been placed on the Injured Reserve, according to CBJ General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

Matiss Kivlenieks has been added to the roster from the club’s taxi squad. Columbus has also recalled goaltender Cam Johnson to the taxi squad from the Cleveland Monsters, the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Merzlikins, 26, suffered an upper body injury in practice Wednesday and is day-to-day. He has posted a 2-2-1 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in six games with the Blue Jackets in 2020-21.

Joonas Korpisalo has been alternating starts in net this season with Merzlikins. Korpisalo will get the start Thursday night at home against Dallas.