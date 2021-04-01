Blue Jackets give up 2 late goals, fall 3-2 to Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Florida (WCMH) — Another strong performance against one of the NHL’s best teams ended in disappointment for the Blue Jackets after allowing two late third period goals in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.

Brayden Point scored twice in the win, including the go-ahead goal with just over four minutes left in the game. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves and the last goal by Point was redirected into the net off the stick of David Savard who dove backward trying to prevent the goal.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Mikko Lehtonen #46 of the Columbus Blue Jackets fights for the puck during a game at Amalie Arena on April 01, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning faces off during a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena on April 01, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes a save during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on April 01, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets looks on during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on April 01, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – APRIL 01: Barclay Goodrow #19 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets fights for the puck during a game at Amalie Arena on April 01, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Zach Werenski tied the game with 9:04 left in the second period and the score remained tied entering the third period.

Did you Z that? pic.twitter.com/VG2yKGZd9s — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 2, 2021

CBJ took its first lead of the game with nine minutes left on a goal from Eric Robinson who outskated the Lightning defense for his fifth goal of the season.

Here’s to you Mr. Robinson 🙌



pic.twitter.com/Xx5FOIX8wy — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 2, 2021

Tampa Bay responded by scoring twice in one minute and six seconds to take a one-goal lead, which the Lighting held on to for the win.

CBJ returns to action Saturday when they face the Florida Panthers on the road at 7:00 p.m.