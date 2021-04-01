Blue Jackets give up 2 late goals, fall 3-2 to Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Florida (WCMH) — Another strong performance against one of the NHL’s best teams ended in disappointment for the Blue Jackets after allowing two late third period goals in a 3-2 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Brayden Point scored twice in the win, including the go-ahead goal with just over four minutes left in the game. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves and the last goal by Point was redirected into the net off the stick of David Savard who dove backward trying to prevent the goal.
Zach Werenski tied the game with 9:04 left in the second period and the score remained tied entering the third period.
CBJ took its first lead of the game with nine minutes left on a goal from Eric Robinson who outskated the Lightning defense for his fifth goal of the season.
Tampa Bay responded by scoring twice in one minute and six seconds to take a one-goal lead, which the Lighting held on to for the win.
CBJ returns to action Saturday when they face the Florida Panthers on the road at 7:00 p.m.