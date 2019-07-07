Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano, Avalanche’s A.J. Greer arrested on assault charge in New York

COLUMBUS, OH – OCTOBER 25: Sonny Milano #22 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is checked by Zach Redmond #38 of the Buffalo Sabres after clearing the puck during the third period of a game on October 25, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sonny Milano was arrested and charged with assault for his alleged role in a fight in a bar in New York City, according to multiple media reports.

Milano was arrested along with Avalanche forward A.J. Greer early Sunday morning.

The Columbus Blue Jackets officials are aware of the reports and are investigating, said Todd Sharrock, a spokesman for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Milano and Greer reportedly got into a dispute with a man that turned physical, and the two players allegedly assaulted the man, according to reports.

According to reports, the two are being charged with assault.

Milano, 23, from Massapequa, New York, was drafted in the first round by the Blue Jackets in 2014 and played in eight games last season.

He was assigned to the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus’s minor league affiliate, in November 2018.