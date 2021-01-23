Blue Jackets find offense in 5-2 win over Lightning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets’ offense has been slow out of the gate through their first five games, but CBJ produced plenty of it Saturday in a 5-2 home win over Tampa Bay for their second win of the season.

The win comes just hours after Pierre-Luc Dubois was traded to Winnipeg for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. Those new CBJ players will speak with the media at 5:30 p.m.

The scored early and often in the first 20 minutes starting with Nick Foligno’s third goal of the after a shot by Cam Atkinson fired back to the captain. Foligno is one goal away from 200 career goals.

CBJ took the lead six minutes later after a tap-in goal by Mikhail Grigorenko, his first as a Blue Jacket. The goal was made possible by a shot from Kevin Stenlund that went under Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy but stopped before going in.

Columbus added to its lead with a minute left in the period on an goal from Vladislav Gavrikov set up by a perfect assist from Liam Foudy.

CBJ allowed a power play goal 45 seconds later shrinking their lead to 3-2 after one period. Neither team scored in the second period, and then Zach Werenski notched his first goal of the 2021 campaign on the assist from Alexandre Texier.

The first of MANY for @ZachWerenski this season. pic.twitter.com/9b5oNJ5eVG — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 23, 2021

Eric Robinson joined the scoring party on a long empty net goal for CBJ’s fifth and final goal. The Blue Jackets return to action Tuesday when they host the Florida Panthers.