Blue Jackets fall to Chicago 6-5 in shootout thriller

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets’ struggles on defense continued Tuesday night as CBJ lost 6-5-to the Chicago Blackhawks in a shootout thriller. CBJ lost despite two goals apiece from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine.

Columbus has allowed four goals or more in six of its last 10 games.

CBJ erased a two-goal deficit twice, including two goals by Bjorkstrand in the third period to force overtime.

CBJ trailed by two midway through the third period when Bjorkstrand scored to bring Columbus within one.

Bjorkstrand scored again six minutes later on a well-placed assist by Laine to even the game 5-5.

The loss comes on the same day goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was retroactively placed on the injured reserve as he deals with a week-to-week injury.

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 23: Kevin Stenlund #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets attempts to push through Carl Soderberg #34 and Duncan Keith #2 of the Chicago Blackhawks while chasing after the puck during the second period at Nationwide Arena on February 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 23: Nick Foligno #71 of the Columbus Blue Jackets loses his footing while battling for control of the puck with Calvin de Haan #44 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Nationwide Arena on February 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 23: Kevin Lankinen #32 of the Chicago Blackhawks blocks a penalty shot by Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena on February 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 23: Oliver Bjorkstrand #28 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is tripped by Ian Mitchell #51 of the Chicago Blackhawks, leading to a penalty shot during the second period at Nationwide Arena on February 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 23: Cam Atkinson #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets reacts after scoring a goal during the first period of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena on February 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 23: Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is unable to stop a shot by Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Nationwide Arena on February 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – FEBRUARY 23: Philipp Kurashev #23 of the Chicago Blackhawks and Patrick Laine #29 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skate after the puck during the first period at Nationwide Arena on February 23, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Chicago scored the first two goals before Cam Atkinson netted his sixth goal in seven games.

Six goals…



…in the last seven games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YerJvkY8xt — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 24, 2021

Laine evened the game 2-2 just 48 seconds into the second period on an absolute rocket slapshot for his seventh goal of the season.

Patrik getting some office work done 📠 pic.twitter.com/Uqiw0j9JXb — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 24, 2021

Laine tied the game once again just before the halfway point of the second period on a near post top shelf forehand.

TEXTBOOK TOP 🧀 pic.twitter.com/0HcgJkInak — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 24, 2021

Dominik Kubalik gave Chicago the lead once again on the fourth goal of the second period and the Blackhawks scored again early in the third period on a power play goal from Adam Boqvist, the fifth different Blackhawk to score in the game.

Bjorkstrand’s two third period goals forced overtime, but neither team could score in the extra five minutes. CBJ could not score on three attempts in the shootout as they settle for one point.

CBJ closes out its two-game home series with Chicago on Thursday at 7:00.