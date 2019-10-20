Blue Jackets fall in OT for 2nd-straight night

For a second night in a row, the Columbus Blue Jackets fall in the first minute of overtime. CBJ lost 3-2 to the New York Islanders on Saturday inside Nationwide Arena, moving the Jackets to 3-5 this season.

Mathew Barzal got the scoring started eight minutes and 25 seconds into the game, but Seth Jones answered four minutes later with his first goal of the year.

TOP SHELF pic.twitter.com/0elXBCYpvD — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 19, 2019

The Blue Jackets gave up another goal in the first period, but once again they responded. Boone Jenner got his first goal of the season and his 200th career point.

The game stayed locked at two a piece through the third period, but the Islanders put the Jackets away 33 seconds into overtime on a Brock Nelson goal.