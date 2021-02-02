Blue Jackets fall 6-3 to Dallas in Patrik Laine’s CBJ debut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets allowed a season-high six goals in their 6-3 loss to Dallas on Tuesday night. CBJ allowed four of those goals in the second period spoiling Patrik Laine’s debut.
Laine, along with Columbus native Jack Roslovic, was acquired in the trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg.
Laine was not pleased with his effort and said as much after the game.
“I think I wasn’t at the level I need to be for this team to be able to win,” he said. “Legs weren’t quite there, my head was definitely not there, my hands were not there.”
Columbus only trailed 1-0 after the first period, but gave up a goal 39 seconds into what would prove to be a disastrous second period. This is the second time this season the Blue Jackets have given up 4 goals in one period with the first time coming in a 5-1 loss to Nashville on Jan. 16.
Seth Jones, Mikhail Grigorenko and Dean Kukan scored for CBJ in the loss.
Columbus returns to action Thursday to host Dallas at 7:00 p.m.