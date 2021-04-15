Blue Jackets fall 4-1 to Dallas, Josh Dunne makes NHL debut

DALLAS, Texas (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov had his first two-goal game of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for a much-needed 4-1 win.
The defending Western Conference champion Stars are in sixth place in the Central Division. They won on a night when Nashville and Chicago ahead of them lost. Miro Heiskanen and Joe Pavelski also scored Thursday night for Dallas.
Stars rookie Jake Oettinger stopped 17 shots after Jack Roslovic scored on the first shot of the game by the Blue Jackets.
22-year-old Josh Dunne made his NHL debut in the loss.