Blue Jackets fall 4-1 to Dallas, Josh Dunne makes NHL debut

DALLAS, TEXAS – APRIL 15: Denis Gurianov #34 of the Dallas Stars scores a goal against Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period at American Airlines Center on April 15, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov had his first two-goal game of the season and the Dallas Stars beat the Columbus Blue Jackets for a much-needed 4-1 win.

The defending Western Conference champion Stars are in sixth place in the Central Division. They won on a night when Nashville and Chicago ahead of them lost. Miro Heiskanen and Joe Pavelski also scored Thursday night for Dallas.

Stars rookie Jake Oettinger stopped 17 shots after Jack Roslovic scored on the first shot of the game by the Blue Jackets.

22-year-old Josh Dunne made his NHL debut in the loss.

"They've been supportive of me the entire time."



Josh Dunne talks about his NHL debut with @DMaetzMedia #CBJ pic.twitter.com/7DTptAv2lS — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) April 16, 2021