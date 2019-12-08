Blue Jackets face Florida, aim to halt 3-game skid

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Josh Anderson plays against the New York Rangers during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

SUNRISE, Florida (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets (11-13-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (13-9-5, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus aims to end its three-game skid with a victory over Florida.

The Panthers are 8-6-3 in conference matchups. Florida is fourth in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Aleksander Barkov Jr. with 0.8.

The Blue Jackets are 8-6-2 against conference opponents. Columbus has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 19.8% of chances.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 33 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists. Brett Connolly has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 18 points, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists. Gustav Nyquist has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Zachary Werenski: out (upper-body).