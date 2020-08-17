Blue Jackets drop Game 4 to Tampa Bay, CBJ on the brink of elimination

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Kevin Stenlund #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is checked into the boards by Ryan McDonagh #27 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the brink of elimination after losing 2-1 to Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. CBJ now trail the series 3-1.

Columbus played well for much of the game but gave up two goals in a four-minute span to start the 2nd period, which proved to be enough for Tampa Bay to win the game.

Much like Game 3, exhaustion affected the Jackets who were playing their seventh game in 12 days, including a total of seven overtimes during that seven-game stretch.

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Pat Maroon #14 of the Tampa Bay Lightning attempts a shot on Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Barclay Goodrow #19 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Kevin Stenlund #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is checked into the boards by Ryan McDonagh #27 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Kevin Stenlund #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is checked into the boards by Ryan McDonagh #27 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Yanni Gourde #37 of the Tampa Bay Lightning is congratulated by his teammates, Kevin Shattenkirk #22, Blake Coleman #20 and Barclay Goodrow #19 after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Cam Atkinson #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal at 5:48 against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Cam Atkinson #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets scores a goal at 5:48 past Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 17: Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets gets tripped up against Ryan McDonagh #27 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 17, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay scored the game’s first two goals starting with a goal from Barclay Goodrow 16 seconds into the 2nd period.

Lightning strike first!



The @TBLightning get on the board early in the 2nd period. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/aX36C9Pbza — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 17, 2020

The Lightning followed that up with a goal four minutes later when Yanni Gourde redirected a shot from Kevin Shattenkirk.

What a start for the @TBLightning in the 2nd period!



2-0 Lightning. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PeN0jKxNE7 — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 17, 2020

Cam Atkinson got CBJ on the board when he finished off a hard shot from Pierre-Luc Dubois with 14 minutes and 12 seconds left in the 2nd period.

Game 5 is set for 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.