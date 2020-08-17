Blue Jackets drop Game 4 to Tampa Bay, CBJ on the brink of elimination

TORONTO (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets are on the brink of elimination after losing 2-1 to Tampa Bay in Game 4 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. CBJ now trail the series 3-1.
Columbus played well for much of the game but gave up two goals in a four-minute span to start the 2nd period, which proved to be enough for Tampa Bay to win the game.
Much like Game 3, exhaustion affected the Jackets who were playing their seventh game in 12 days, including a total of seven overtimes during that seven-game stretch.
Tampa Bay scored the game’s first two goals starting with a goal from Barclay Goodrow 16 seconds into the 2nd period.
The Lightning followed that up with a goal four minutes later when Yanni Gourde redirected a shot from Kevin Shattenkirk.
Cam Atkinson got CBJ on the board when he finished off a hard shot from Pierre-Luc Dubois with 14 minutes and 12 seconds left in the 2nd period.
Game 5 is set for 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday.