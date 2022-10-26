Arizona Coyotes players celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Arizona Coyotes scored five unanswered goals on the way to a 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena.

Shayne Gostisbehere scored twice and added an assist while Zack Kassian, Jack McBain, Lawson Crouse and Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes, who won for just the second time this season.

Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots, including the first 21 he faced, in earning his first win of the season for Arizona (2-4).

The Jackets scored three third-period goals over the final 13-plus minutes of the game. Johnny Gaudreau, Lawson Crouse and Andrew Peeke scored while Jake Bean had two assists for the CBJ.

Columbus (3-5) was 0-for-5 on the power play and are now without a man-advantage goal in 20 opportunities this season.

Forward Patrik Laine returned from an elbow injury and led the team with five shots and over 24 minutes of ice time.

Backup goalie Daniil Tarasov allowed four goals on 12 shots before being pulled in favor of Elvis Merzlikins, who finished with five saves.