Blue Jackets complete Game 3 comeback, beat Toronto 4-3 in OT to take series lead

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 02: Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates with Seth Jones #3 after scoring a goal to defeat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime at TD Garden on January 02, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets erased a three-goal deficit to comeback and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs qualifying round.

Pierre-Luc Dubois recorded his first playoff hat trick and scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Columbus a 2-1 series lead over Toronto.

This is the Jackets third win in franchise playoff history when trailing by three goals.

The Blue Jackets are now one win away from advancing to the first round of the playoffs.

Elvis Merzlikins replaced Joonas Korpisalo with more than nine minutes left in the 2nd period and the rookie sensation made 21 saves to shut out the Leafs the rest of the way.

Luc Dubois started the comeback for CBJ scoring 11 minutes and 29 seconds into the 2nd period. The goal was assisted by Zach Werenski and Cam Atkinson.

CBJ’s second goal came from Seth Jones who buried an unassited goal into the upper right corner seven minutes and 27 seconds into the 3rd period.

Seth Jones makes it a one goal game with 12:32 remaining!



STREAM HERE: https://t.co/Kwd0orFVEY pic.twitter.com/MgTNqzCUdf — #StanleyCup Qualifiers on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 7, 2020

Luc Dubois recorded his second goal of the game three minutes later off an assist from Cam Atkinson and David Savard.

THREE. to. THREE.



All tied up with under 10 to go in the 3rd! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/Ga5NC0AL0S — #StanleyCup Qualifiers on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 7, 2020

Game 4 is set for Friday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. EST.