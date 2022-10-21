COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH — After three consecutive losses, the Blue Jackets have flipped the script with their first winning streak of the season.

Nick Blankenburg scored the go-ahead goal with 1:23 remaining as Columbus rallied from a two-goal deficit with four third-period goals in a 5-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

It is the second straight game the CBJ rallied from a two-goal deficit to produce its second consecutive victory.

Johnny Gaudreau scored twice, Jake Bean and Justin Danforth also scored and Yegor Chinakhov finished with two assists while goalie Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves. Blankenburg, a healthy scratch the first three games of the season, also had an assist.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 37 for the Predators, who have lost four straight.

The game featured two of the worst teams on the power play so far this season. The Blue Jackets have zero goals on 11 man-advantage opportunities and are the only team in the NHL without a power play goal. Nashville went 0-for-5 on the power play and has scored on only once in 26 opportunities.

Columbus hosts Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Saturday, at Nationwide Arena. The Penguins won all four contests last season by an aggregate score of 18-8.