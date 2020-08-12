Blue Jackets can’t outlast Lightning, fall 3-2 in 5th OT of historic Game 1

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 11: The Columbus Blue Jackets battle with the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 11, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The longest game in Blue Jackets’ history ended with CBJ being outlasted by Tampa Bay 3-2 in the fifth overtime of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round.

Tuesday’s game was the fourth longest playoff game in NHL history and first game to go to a fifth overtime since 2003.

Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point scored the game-winning goal 10 minutes and 27 seconds into the 5th OT on a shot in the upper right corner.

Joonas Korpisalo set a NHL playoff record with 85 saves, but Point were able to get one past the 26-year-old goalkeeper who made 46 saves in overtime while saving 39 of 41 shots in regulation.

Point’s shot was not contested by Vladislav Gavrikov because he was hit by a shot he blocked moments before and Dean Kukan couldn’t get there in time to help.

Brayden Point puts an end to the 4th longest playoff game in NHL history!



What an epic Game 1 win for the @TBLightning. #GoBolts | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/0cdRih1XGg — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) August 12, 2020

Columbus didn’t score a single power play goal in their five-game series against Toronto, but CBJ scored on a power play two minutes and 39 seconds into Game 1 on a Pierre-Luc Dubois deflection goal off a shot from Alexandre Texier.

The Lightning got a deflection goal of their own four minutes later on a shot from Nikita Kucherov, which hit off Brayden Point and skirted underneath Joonas Korpisalo to tie the game.

Oliver Bjorkstand broke the tie with an incredible top shelf goal on a near impossible angle to give CBJ a 2-1 lead late in the 2nd period.

Tampa Bay responded once again by scoring 23 seconds into the 3rd period. Tampa Bay’s Yanni Gourde was credited with the goal but it was Korpisalo who kicked the puck into the net after it went underneath him on a save.

The Jackets won’t have much time to recover as they return to action Thursday at 3 p.m. for Game 2.