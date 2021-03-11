Blue Jackets blow three-goal lead, fall 5-4 to Florida in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets blew a three-goal lead losing 5-4 to the Florida Panthers in overtime on Thursday night as goaltender Elvis Merzlikins struggled in his first game since Feb. 20.

“We’ll be OK we’ve just got to keep on growing,” CBJ coach John Tortorella said. “There’s so many good things happening . . . we’ve got to focus on that.”

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice in the second period while Patrik Laine snapped a seven-game pointless streak after scoring a power play goal in the third period.

But Laine did not play the final seven minutes of the game.

“I thought I was playing good but I thought wrong,” he said.

CBJ took a 4-1 lead three minutes into the third period on a Max Domi goal, but allowed three goals to tie the game 4-4 with 5:34 left. Neither team scored the rest of the way forcing overtime.

Frank Vatrano scored the game winner in OT for the Panthers as CBJ hardly controlled the puck in the extra period.

Bjorkstrand scored the first two goals of the game and now has 10 this season, the most of any Blue Jacket.

CBJ begins a two-game home series with the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 5:00.