Blue Jackets beat Red Wings 4-1 in first game with fans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In their first game with fans inside Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets gave the crowd of nearly 2,000 plenty to cheer about beating the Red Wings 4-1 to snap a five-game winless streak.
The Blue jackets are currently allowing 10% capacity but look to expand after Gov. Mike DeWine said last week that indoor sports venues can host up to 25% of their capacity.
“It’s great to see everyone in this arena,” CBJ captain Nick Foligno said to the crowd immediately following the win. “We missed you guys. Thank you for your support. Let’s have a lot of fun from here on out.”
Cam Atkinson scored first on a short-handed goal just under eight minutes into the game. Atkinson now has four short-handed goals this season, the most in the NHL.
Detroit tied the game 15 minutes and 46 seconds into the first period and the teams were tied 1-1 after one period. But CBJ played strong in the second period scoring three goals while holding the Red Wings scoreless.
“That was the best second period of our season so far,” Atkinson said.
Riley Nash gave CBJ a 2-1 lead and then jack Roslovic scored his fifth goal with CBJ on deflection off a shot by Zach Werenski who had two assists in the game and returned to his top form on offense.
Werenski’s puck handling was on full display on his second assist to a wide-open Boone Jenner who finished in the bottom left corner.
Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves in the win.
CBJ will start a two-game road series with the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 8:30.