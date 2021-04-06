Blue Jackets beat Lightning 4-2, Korpisalo dazzles with 36 saves

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak as Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves in a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Former Buckeye Zac Dalpe and Columbus native Jack Roslovic both scored in the win while Max Domi added two points. Tampa Bay didn’t score until 14 minutes into the 3rd period and added a garbage time goal with 19 seconds left.

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zac Dalpe, right, reaches for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Foligno, right, controls the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard, right, reaches for the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, left, controls the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Barclay Goodrow during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Dalpe was called up from the taxi squad Tuesday and scored his first goal since Oct. 20, 2016 on a perfect pass from Max Domi. Dalpe played at Ohio State from 2008 to 2010 where he 70 points in two seasons.

ok we need to talk about this setup from @maxdomi 🤤 pic.twitter.com/jDdoyImbwR — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 6, 2021

Roslovic, who was a healthy scratch for the Jackets’ game against Florida on April 3, put CBJ up 2-0 on a cleanup goal in front of the net.

We’re pretty JACKed up right now.



pic.twitter.com/WoqsoHwNHQ — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 7, 2021

Max Domi added a third goal six minutes and eight seconds into the third period and Foligno put it out of reach when Tampa Bay made a strange decision to goal to an empty net with more than six minutes left in regulation.

TO THE MAX 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Dn4meqIXb2 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 7, 2021

CBJ return to action Thursday when they host Tampa Bay at 7:00 p.m.