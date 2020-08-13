Blue Jackets beat Lightning 3-1 in Game 2, series tied

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets responded to losing their longest game in franchise history by beating Tampa Bay 3-1 in Game 2 of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the series, Pierre-Luc Dubois assisted on two goals and Joonas Korpisalo remained hot after making NHL history in Game 1 by saving 36 of 37 shots in the Game 2 win.
Alexander Wennberg sealed the win by going between his legs and off his own skate to get past the Tampa Bay defense and set up CBJ’s third goal.
Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov scored 5 minutes and 24 seconds into the game, but CBJ’s Ryan Murray tied it up scoring 30 seconds after the Jackets killed a Lightning power play.
Dubois found Murray streaking across the crease and the Jackets’ defenseman tapped in the puck for his first career playoff goal.
Bjorkstand scored six minutes later on a CBJ power play late in the 1st period. Alexandre Texier swung the puck over to Dubois who got his second assist of the game and fourth of the playoffs. Dubois has also recorded a point in four of Columbus’ last five games, including three multi-point games.
Game 3 will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m.